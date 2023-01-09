WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall

$15 million lottery ticket sold in tiny town of Luck

It is the biggest lottery win in the small town’s history, and no one knows who the lucky Luck resident is. (Source: WCCO)
By Adam Duxter
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 10:11 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUCK, Wisc. (WCCO) – Wisconsin has a new multi-millionaire after a $15.1 million lottery ticket was sold in the town of Luck Wednesday.

It is the biggest lottery win in the small town’s history, and no one knows who the lucky Luck resident is.

“Somebody was lucky,” store manager Paul Wondra said in disbelief.

With a population of just over 1,100 people, certainly, someone knows the winner – but it’s a mystery for now.

Some residents said the tiny town is very community-oriented and hope the winner would use the money to help some of the businesses in the area.

Copyright 2023 WCCO via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mobile-native Louanntha M. Macarilla, 25, has been identified as the victim of a fatal car...
Alabama woman identified as victim of fatal Highway 98 crash
Scientists will perform a necropsy, which is an autopsy for animals, to find out its cause of...
Officials perform necropsy on Pass Christian beach where fin whale washed ashore
Scientists are performing a necropsy on a fin whale found on a Pass Christian beach
State, federal scientists begin examining dead Fin whale found on Pass Christian beach
Actor-director Mel Gibson, shown in this 2017 file photo, will join Tulane University football...
Krewe of Endymion cancels parade role for Mel Gibson, citing safety concerns and ‘threats’
A 7-year-old girl has died from injuries suffered from a dog attack according to the East Baton...
‘Awful’: 7-year-old girl dies in pit bull attack

Latest News

FILE - Former President Donald Trump walks from the stage after announcing a third run for...
Georgia special grand jury ends probe of Trump, 2020 election
Municipal workers clear the rubble on the roof of College No. 47 which was damaged by a Russian...
Ukraine school rejects Russian claim of troops killed there
Protesters, supporters of Brazil's former President Jair Bolsonaro, storm the the National...
Brazil cracks down post-riot and vows to protect democracy
U.S. President Joe Biden walks with Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, at his...
Mexico may accept more migrants expelled from US
Drivers work their way out of Dallas during rush hour, July 1, 2016. The number of traffic...
Elevated US traffic deaths slipped in 1st 9 months of 2022