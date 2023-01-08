WLOX Careers
Walmart Supercenter in Gulfport holds celebration for remodeling

The Walmart Supercenter in Gulfport just got a fresh new look.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Jan. 7, 2023 at 7:18 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Saturday, the Gulfport store held a remodel celebration with rides for kids and arts and crafts, providing free food for all those who attended. The activities will continue through the weekend as local chefs will be doing cooking demonstrations.

Store manager Michael McDavid explained how much the support of the shoppers means.

“You know, I want to thank the community for supporting this store for a very, very long time,” said McDavid. “It’s wonderful that the company reinvested in this building to make sure that we can continue to serve our customers in an better way.”

The store’s improvements include several department expansions and changes made to help buyers save time.

