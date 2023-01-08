Scattered showers today

More cloud cover is moving in this morning, and a weak cold front will bring a few showers today. Most of the rain is expected between 10 AM through 4 PM, and many of us will pick up less than half an inch. It’s going to be mild and a little muggy with highs in the upper 60s.

A few showers may linger this evening, but we’ll dry out by Monday morning. A little patchy fog is possible in the morning, and we’ll cool down into the upper 40s. Some cloud cover will linger on Monday, and we’ll only reach the low 60s. Tuesday will be brighter and warmer with highs in the upper 60s.

Wednesday will be beautiful with more sunshine and highs in the upper 60s and low 70s. A stronger cold front will likely bring showers and storms on Thursday. We’ll warm up near 70 on Thursday, but high temperatures on Friday may struggle to get into the 60s.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.