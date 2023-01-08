WLOX Careers
Rosita’s Taco Shop in Ocean Springs holds grand opening

Ocean Springs is welcoming another restaurant to its city.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Jan. 8, 2023 at 5:51 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - Ocean Springs is welcoming another restaurant to its city.

Rosita’s Taco Shop held a grand opening on Sunday after being a taco truck for a year. Many in Ocean Springs came out to show their support, the inside becoming so flooded with people that staff members were forced to add outdoor dining for the ceremony.

Owner Rosa “Rosita” Hernandez says she’s grateful for the love and support the city has shown so far.

“We give a lot to our community and they give it all right back,” she said. “Since day one, they’ve been out here supporting us. In the rain, cold, hot, whatever it is, there’s lines and lines to get our food out of the food truck, so it is a feel good moment.”

The business specializes in birria tacos and California burritos. Rosita says they will add more options to their menu after Sunday’s overwhelming support.

