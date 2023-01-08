WLOX Careers
Endymion announces Mel Gibson as co-Grand Marshal, joining Tulane coach Willie Fritz

By Ken Daley
Published: Jan. 8, 2023 at 8:06 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Actor-director Mel Gibson will join Tulane University football coach Willie Fritz as co-Grand Marshals of the 2023 Endymion Mardi Gras parade, the krewe announced late Saturday night (Jan. 7).

Gibson’s role was unveiled at Endymion’s annual coronation ball. He and Fritz will lead Endymion and its more than 3,000 riding members on its Carnival parade though Mid-City to the Morial Convention Center on Saturday, Feb. 18.

The theme of Endymion’s 57th annual parade is “Endymion Salutes the Poets.” Coverage of the parade will be carried live on Fox 8.

The inclusion of the 67-year-old Academy Award winner will be a polarizing choice for some.

Gibson rose to fame as an actor in the “Mad Max” and “Lethal Weapon” franchises, and was awarded People magazine’s first-ever “Sexiest Man Alive” title in 1985. He won his first Best Director Oscar and a new level of cachet helming and starring in 1995′s Best Picture winner “Braveheart.”

But Gibson’s status in Hollywood declined with a series of controversies and legal troubles that included a misdemeanor domestic battery conviction, and statements in which he assailed Jews, homosexuals and used racial epithets.

Gibson apologized for many of the incidents and remarks, attributing some of his behavior to a history of alcohol abuse that he said dated to his early teens.

Fritz, 62, just completed his seventh season coaching the Green Wave, leading a remarkable turnaround from a 2-10 record in 2021 to a 12-2 season in 2022.

Tulane capped its magical season with a thrilling 46-45 comeback victory over USC in the Cotton Bowl, winning a game in which it trailed by 15 points with just 4:34 left to play.

Following the parade, the Endymion Extravaganza is scheduled at the Morial Convention Center, with musical guests Darius Rucker and Foreigner heading the bill.

For more information or to purchase tickets to the Endymion Extravaganza, click here.

