Doncic delivers triple-double to lead Mavs past Pelicans, 127-117

DALLAS (AP) — Luka Doncic had 34 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists for his ninth triple-double of the season, Christian Wood added 28 points and the Dallas Mavericks outlasted the short-handed New Orleans Pelicans, 127-117, on Saturday night (Jan. 7).

Dallas raced to a 34-15 lead after one quarter. Wood took charge early, scoring nine of the Mavericks’ first 13 points. Doncic started slowly, then had his team’s final 11 points to finish the period with 14 points.

Doncic didn’t pretend that he wasn’t aware of his triple double.

“I mean, they are right there on the board, so I am very aware,” he said.

The Pelicans — who have lost four of five — missed all nine 3-point attempts in the first quarter, when New Orleans made just 6 of 26 field-goal attempts.

Tim Hardaway Jr. added 18 points for Dallas, Jaden Hardy had 15 and Spencer Dinwiddie 12. The Mavericks have won eight of nine games.

New Orleans played without its three leading scorers — Zion Williamson (hamstring), Brandon Ingram (toe) and C.J. McCollum (rest).

Jonas Valanciunas had 25 points and 10 rebounds for the Pelicans. Naji Marshall scored 24 points and Herbert Jones had 16. Valanciunas was questionable to start the game because of a sprained right hand.

The Pelicans dressed just 12 players. Forward Larry Nance Jr. (shoulder) also did not play.

New Orleans plays at Washington on Monday night, the second game of a five-game road trip.

