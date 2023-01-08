WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall

Authorities working ‘around the clock’ in search for Massachusetts woman missing since New Year’s Day

Police are looking for Ana Walshe. The mother of three disappeared on New Year's Day.
Police are looking for Ana Walshe. The mother of three disappeared on New Year's Day.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jan. 8, 2023 at 8:00 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A Massachusetts mother of three remains missing and authorities say they are “working around the clock” to find her.

Ana Walshe, 39, was last seen by a family member at her home in Cohasset, Massachusetts, around 4:00 a.m. on New Year’s Day.

Police say Walshe was taking a ride share to catch a flight from Boston to Washington, D.C. for her property management job there.

“At this point, we cannot confirm that she actually got into a ride share in Cohasset. Further, we have confirmed with the airlines and that’s been a challenge, that she did not board a plane this week,” Cohasset Police Chief William Quigley said.

Attempts to track Walshe’s cell phone or possible credit card activity have come up empty.

Quigley says this remains a missing person’s case with no evidence to support anything “suspicious or criminal.“

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mobile-native Louanntha M. Macarilla, 25, has been identified as the victim of a fatal car...
Alabama woman identified as victim of fatal Highway 98 crash
Scientists will perform a necropsy, which is an autopsy for animals, to find out its cause of...
Fin whale washes ashore on Pass Christian beach, necropsy scheduled for Sunday
He was given 6 life sentences plus 30 years. Now, this Mississippi man is free.
He was given 6 life sentences plus 30 years. Now, this Mississippi man is free.
Hanshaw Road, Ocean Springs
Upcoming road closure to impact thousands in Ocean Springs
The Walmart Supercenter in Gulfport just got a fresh new look.
Walmart Supercenter in Gulfport holds celebration for remodeling

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks as he meets with Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador in...
Biden to get a firsthand look at US-Mexico border situation
Substances found during the search are examined on the premises of the fire department in...
Germany: Iranian arrested, suspected of chemical attack plot
A small plane fell from the skies and crashed into a storage unit in Kent, Washington. Two men...
2 rescued after small plane crashes into storage unit
The two men were stuck in the plane 15 feet above the ground, as firefighters arrived to save...
Small plane crash into storage unit leaves 2 men injured