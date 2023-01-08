Arizona fugitive picked up in Jones County

From Jones County Sheriff’s Department Public Information Office

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department assisted the United States Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force Saturday with the capture of an Arizona fugitive.

Douglas Brown, 52, was arrested on a parole violation stemming from multiple counts of aggravated assault.

He was arrested at a residence in the 2000 block of U.S. 11, Ellisville.

”We have great working relationships with our federal law-enforcement partners including the U.S. Marshals Service,” Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin said. “Sgt. Derick Knight’s “Squad A” assisted the Fugitive Task Force (Saturday) with the capture and arrest.

“Douglas Brown is now incarcerated at the Jones County Adult Detention Facility pending extradition proceedings.”

