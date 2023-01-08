WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall

Arizona fugitive picked up in Jones County

Douglas Brown, 52, was taken into custody Saturday in Ellisville and is awaiting extradition to...
Douglas Brown, 52, was taken into custody Saturday in Ellisville and is awaiting extradition to Arizona.(Jones County Sheriff's Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jan. 7, 2023 at 10:39 PM CST|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

From Jones County Sheriff’s Department Public Information Office

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department assisted the United States Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force Saturday with the capture of an Arizona fugitive.

Douglas Brown, 52, was arrested on a parole violation stemming from multiple counts of aggravated assault.

He was arrested at a residence in the 2000 block of U.S. 11, Ellisville.

”We have great working relationships with our federal law-enforcement partners including the U.S. Marshals Service,” Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin said. “Sgt. Derick Knight’s “Squad A” assisted the Fugitive Task Force (Saturday) with the capture and arrest.

“Douglas Brown is now incarcerated at the Jones County Adult Detention Facility pending extradition proceedings.”

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mobile-native Louanntha M. Macarilla, 25, has been identified as the victim of a fatal car...
Alabama woman identified as victim of fatal Highway 98 crash
Scientists will perform a necropsy, which is an autopsy for animals, to find out its cause of...
Officials perform necropsy on Pass Christian beach where fin whale washed ashore
He was given 6 life sentences plus 30 years. Now, this Mississippi man is free.
He was given 6 life sentences plus 30 years. Now, this Mississippi man is free.
Hanshaw Road, Ocean Springs
Upcoming road closure to impact thousands in Ocean Springs
The Walmart Supercenter in Gulfport just got a fresh new look.
Walmart Supercenter in Gulfport holds celebration for remodeling

Latest News

Scientist are preforming Necropsy on Fin Whale found on the Mississippi Sound.
State, federal scientists begin examining dead Fin whale found on Pass Christian beach
Actor-director Mel Gibson, shown in this 2017 file photo, will join Tulane University football...
Krewe of Endymion cancels parade role for Mel Gibson, citing safety concerns and ‘threats’
Scattered showers likely today
Taylor's Sunday GMM First Alert Forecast
John Ly enjoys a plate of crawfish at Yul's Place on the Causeway in Biloxi. While the crawfish...
Crawfish season crawling steadily into full steam