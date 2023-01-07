WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall

When can patients expect medical marijuana?

3MA says the state could have product for sales in a few weeks.
3MA says the state could have product for sales in a few weeks.(WDAM)
By Will Polston
Published: Jan. 7, 2023 at 6:42 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - It has been nearly a year since Gov. Tate Reeves signed medical marijuana into law, yet no sales have been complete.

According to Mississippi Medical Marijuana Association Executive Directo rKen Newburger the state is working on testing before selling.

“We’re just waiting for those testing labs to finally get their green light to start testing product,” said Newburger. “There’s been a good bit of product that’s already been grown, that has been harvested really over the past two months. That will be getting tested and then put on the shelves.”

According to 3MA, medical marijuana could hit shelves in a matter of weeks.

“We could see it as soon as in the next two weeks or so, but I think a more realistic timeline is more three and a half to five weeks from now,” said Newburger.

Once the state is done testing, product can be pushed out. Then, it is on the cannabis companies to prepare the brick and mortar stores.

Aeroma Cannabis, stationed out of Lamar County, is still working to establish their store.

“We recently cleared out our building, so demo is done,” said Diesoul Blankenship, co-founder of Aeroma Cannabis. “Now, we’re just doing the build out. I believe we’re under 60 days away from completion.”

Now that the work is in motion, 3MA can see the light at the end of the tunnel.

“We’ve been debating about it for a year before that to reinstitute what people voted on,” said Newburger. “Now, we’re a year later looking at seeing it come to fruition.”

A list of registered establishments are available on the Mississippi Department of Health website.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

He was given 6 life sentences plus 30 years. Now, this Mississippi man is free.
He was given 6 life sentences plus 30 years. Now, this Mississippi man is free.
Police said this man shot and killed a robber inside the restaurant.
Police: Customer shoots, kills robber at Mexican restaurant, then returns stolen money to patrons
Police said it appears the husband and father, Michael Haight, shot and killed his wife Tausha,...
Utah family killed in murder-suicide was previously known to police, officials say
Mayra Rios, 37, is charged with lottery theft and lottery fraud, both of which are...
Convenience store employee charged with stealing lottery tickets, cashing in prize winnings, police say
Charles Darkeith Brown, 33, is in custody after robbing a Hardee’s in northern Gulfport.
Man arrested after armed robbery of Hardee’s in Gulfport

Latest News

After four days of ballots, Congressman Mike Ezell was finally sworn into office early Saturday...
Mike Ezell sworn in as newest member of Mississippi’s Congressional delegation
Gorgeous weather today! Showers possible Sunday.
Taylor's Saturday GMM First Alert Forecast
Former Buffalo Bills player, local resident shares emotions following Damar Hamlin’s injury
Former Buffalo Bills player, local resident shares emotions following Damar Hamlin’s injury
"Americans and the Holocaust" includes several panels and four video kiosks.
Traveling Holocaust exhibit to open at Hattiesburg library Jan. 9