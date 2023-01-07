Moss Point gas station sees rise in lottery sales ahead of $940M Mega Millions drawing

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - It’s everyone’s dream to wake up as a multi-millionaire. As we get closer to the $940 million Mega Millions drawing, people are eager to test their luck.

The register keeps ringing as people continue to take their chance on the jackpot.

“If I won the jackpot, I’d leave the country,” said Mobile resident Joe Edwards.

Stores close to te state borders like Miss Al’s Market in Moss Point are seeing an incline of people from Alabama buying Mega Millions tickets.

“Mostly noon and evening time, that’s the busiest time,” said store manager Shivangi “Shiv” Patel. “They are just commuting back to Mobile.”

Patel is constantly refilling machines with more scratch-off tickets. When people stop by to play the lottery, they also tend to spend money on other games.

“When the lottery gets higher, I see online games go better, and other times it’s scratch-offs,” she said.

Steven Douglas makes the trip to Miss Al’s from West Mobile often. He’s won a couple of times and hopes to hit the jackpot.

“I got two employees, they won on the scratch-offs, and I think they won Powerball 10, 15, maybe $500,” said Douglas.

Before we left, we had to ask: what would you do with $940 million?

“I would set up a foundation,” said Douglas. “My workers, I would basically pay of all their homes. Myself, I would pay off my homes.”

“I spent quite a while in Wyoming on an Indian reservation,” said Tillman’s Corner resident Michael Spragg. “They could use some extra help. It would be a lot of happy people.”

Employees continue to prepare for a busy evening as the drawing comes nearer. Miss Al’s Market has had several winners over the years, including one person who won $50,000 on a Power Ball ticket.

