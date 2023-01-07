WLOX Careers
Mike Ezell sworn in as newest member of Mississippi’s Congressional delegation

After four days of ballots, Congressman Mike Ezell was finally sworn into office early Saturday...
By WLOX Staff
Published: Jan. 7, 2023
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WLOX) - After four days of ballots, Congressman Mike Ezell was finally sworn into office early Saturday morning to represent Mississippi’s 4th Congressional District.

This comes after Republican Kevin McCarthy was elected House speaker on a historic post-midnight 15th ballot early Saturday. Finally elected, McCarthy took the oath of office, and the House was finally able to swear in newly elected lawmakers who had been waiting all week for the chamber to formally open and the 2023-24 session to begin.

The former Jackson County sheriff was expected to take his oath Tuesday afternoon, but his swearing-in was pending the final vote for speaker of the house.

Ezell defeated incumbent Steven Palazzo in June’s runoff election and won the 4th district seat in November.

