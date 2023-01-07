WLOX Careers
MBI investigating alleged double homicide of mother, 3-year-old child in Bolton
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jan. 7, 2023 at 5:59 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
BOLTON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is investigating an alleged double homicide that happened in Bolton Saturday afternoon.

MBI says the woman, 38, and her child, 3, were reportedly killed in the incident.

The cause of the incident and the identity of the two people has not been revealed at this time.

MBI says this is an active investigation.

