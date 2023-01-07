Gorgeous weather today. Showers possible on Sunday.

Today is going to be fantastic! We’ll see nothing but sunshine today, and we’ll warm up into the upper 60s and low 70s. Most of the evening will stay clear, but we’ll see more cloud cover by Sunday morning. Low temperatures will be in the mid to upper 50s.

A weak cold front will bring a few showers by midday and into the early afternoon. It’s going to be a little cooler on Sunday with highs in the mid to upper 60s. Most of the rain will exit that evening.

Some clouds will linger on Monday, and we’ll be a little cooler with highs in the low to mid 60s. A few showers are possible late Monday into Tuesday morning. We’ll warm up into the upper 60s by Tuesday.

