Friends, family and first responders gather in remembrance of John Crow

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Friday night, first responders from across the region gathered on the coast to honor EMT John Crow, who was killed in an accident on I-10 in St. Tammany Parish, La.

A somber mood fell across the Jackson County Fairgrounds as family, friends and colleagues of Crow gathered to grieve and honor the first responder.

“A tragic loss for John’s family and obviously the Acadian team as a whole,” said Acadian Ambulance Service president Justin Back. “It is a beautiful day for a celebration of a great life and life spent selflessly pursuing our mission. It’s just a very moving day for us all today.”

Crow was transporting a patient in an Acadian Ambulance. The patient and the other passenger on board received minor injuries.

“John was my first partner when I came back offshore and back to the ambulance full-time,” said paramedic Patrick Sauls.”From the get go, he just had a positive outlook on everything. He was a great guy. He was my friend. I spoke to him on a daily basis. When you spend that much time with somebody in a little bitty vehicle, you get to know the ins-and-outs.”

Hundreds showed up for the 90 minute service showing just how loved Crow was.

“Well, we all knew John was a caregiver,” said Stephen Bell, Acadian Ambulance Mississippi Medical Director. “He put himself out there to care for others and put others before himself. Everybody knew he was kind and caring. He was thoughtful and he gave his life doing that, and he’ll be remembered for that.”

Friends say Crow did not die in vain. He was deeply admired for his hard work ethic and undeniable passion to help people.

An investigation for the cause of the accident remains open at this time.

