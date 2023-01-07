WLOX Careers
Cuddle Cot donation will help families grieving the loss of a baby

The Naff Family donated a Cuddle Cot to the hospital in memory of their son, John Ellis Naff, to mark his 6th heavenly birthday.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 6:06 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The Singing River Gulfport Labor and Delivery Department received a donation Friday that will allow mothers and families who experience the loss of a baby to spend more time with them.

John Ellis’s mom, Elisabeth Naff, told us the cot is a small unit that enables families experiencing the loss of their baby at any age or gestation to spend more time with them.

“Essentially a Cuddle Cot is something that allows families who experience pregnancy or infant loss more time and more closure to create memories with the baby, something super important. And we are honored to be here today,” Naff said.

This is the first Cuddle Cot in Singing River Hospital System’s Gulfport location.

