Alabama woman identified as victim of fatal Highway 98 crash

Mobile-native Louanntha M. Macarilla, 25, has been identified as the victim of a fatal car...
Mobile-native Louanntha M. Macarilla, 25, has been identified as the victim of a fatal car crash in George County on Thursday(MGN)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Jan. 7, 2023 at 3:55 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Mobile-native Louanntha M. Macarilla, 25, has been identified as the victim of a fatal car crash in George County on Thursday.

At around 2:30 p.m., a 2019 Nissan Sentra driven by Macarilla was traveling westbound on Highway 98 near the Mississippi-Alabama state line when it collided with an eastbound Dodge Ram as well as a Honda Accord.

Macarilla received fatal injuries from the crash and was pronounced dead at a hospital on Friday.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.

