Upcoming road closure to impact thousands in Ocean Springs

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - Starting on Feb. 1, the entirety of Hanshaw Road in Ocean Springs will begin an 8-week closure, spanning from Highway 90 down to Old Spanish Trail.

The reason? Jackson County Utility Authority crews will be doing sewer repair work by the bridge over Davis Bayou.

Over at Shear Design near Gulf Park Estates, owner Maria Nguyen says the Hanshaw Road closure won’t cut into her business, simply because in this case, she’s strategically located.

“We never get affected by any road closures on 90 or Hanshaw or Government because all of our customers are in the back of us,” Nguyen said. “There’s about 10,000 people that live in the back here. We might be busier because if they have to go somewhere else, and we’re the only ones in front, they’ll have to come over here.”

Normal Hanshaw Road traffic will be impacted, especially those going in and out of Ocean Springs Middle School.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.