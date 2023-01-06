WLOX Careers
TRAFFIC UPDATE: Traffic back to normal after Wilkes Drawbridge stuck open

Traffic is back to normal after the Wilkes Drawbridge on Cowan Lorraine was stuck open Friday...
Traffic is back to normal after the Wilkes Drawbridge on Cowan Lorraine was stuck open Friday morning.(Source: WAVE News)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 9:21 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Traffic is back to normal after the Wilkes Drawbridge on Cowan Lorraine was stuck open Friday morning.

The Mississippi Department of Transportation’s traffic map showed congestion building all the way to I-10.

Maintenance crews were on scene, and Gulfport Police directed traffic on both sides of the bridge.

