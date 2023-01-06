WLOX Careers
‘Stranger Things’ star Noah Schnapp comes out as gay

Actor Noah Schnapp participates in the ceremonial lighting of the Empire State Building in...
Actor Noah Schnapp participates in the ceremonial lighting of the Empire State Building in honor of the 'Stranger Things' season four premiere on May 26, 2022, in New York.(Evan Agostini | Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 9:41 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
(Gray News) – “Stranger Things” actor Noah Schnapp publicly came out as gay Thursday.

In a TikTok video, the 18-year-old wrote in a caption, “When I finally told my friends and family I was gay after being scared and in the closet for 18 years and all they said was ‘we know.’”

Schnapp went on to write, “I guess I’m more similar to Will than I thought,” referencing his “Stranger Things” character Will Byers, who is gay. The character professes his love for his friend Mike, played by Finn Wolfhard, in the fourth season of the show.

As of Friday, Schnapp’s TikTok video has racked up more than 45 million views. He has nearly 32 million followers on the platform.

