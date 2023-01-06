WLOX Careers
PSC’s Maxwell wants issue of robo calls resolved in 2023

Southern District Public Service Commissioner Dane Maxwell speaks Thursday during an event...
Southern District Public Service Commissioner Dane Maxwell speaks Thursday during an event celebrating the 10,000th subscriber to DE Fastlink internet service.(WDAM)
By Charles Herrington
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 12:49 AM CST|Updated: 16 hours ago
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The chairman of Mississippi’s Public Service Commission said it was time something was finally done about robo calls in Mississippi

And , Dane Maxwell said he’d like a little help from state lawmakers or the federal government in getting the problem resolved.

Maxwell, who’s also commissioner for the southern district, says the PSC got more than 65,000 complaints from Mississippians about telemarketing last year.

“We’re looking at trying to have some discussions about is that the way to go,” Maxwell said. “Should we enact some new legislation? We’re going to be working with the Feds and what they can do to help us here, just like every other state has these same problems.

“We’re just trying to be proactive about it, rather than continue to be reactive to the number of calls we get.”

Maxwell was in Laurel Thursday morning to help DE Fastlink celebrate its 10,000th subscriber to its high-speed internet service.

