Mississippi Economic Council hosts Capital Day

By Courtney Ann Jackson
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 7:16 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Economic Council’s annual Capital Day helps elevate the business community’s voices. And their ideas are among those that politicians take into consideration each session.

It’s not often that so many industries from across the state gather together in Jackson. But Capital Day gives them the chance to network with those creating policies that have a direct effect on what they do.

“It’s got to be a public and private sector cooperation,” explained current MEC Chair Martin Williams. “That’s really the most important thing for us to be able to reach our potential...our fullest potential.”

Capital Day comes on the heels of the state’s largest economic development project being approved. That Lowndes County project is one that the Governor uses as an example of an expanded investment he’s looking to make.

“The need for investing in infrastructure in and around sites, economic development sites,” described Governor Tate Reeves. “My plan is to develop 30 sites around Mississippi that are moving towards being shovel-ready for the next major economic development site. And I want to do it in I want to have 30 sites in every region across the state.”

The group loaded up for a location change to the Capitol where they heard from several legislative leaders.

“The real leaders are here, and you’re the ones that make our economy grow,” said Senate President Pro Tempore Dean Kirby. “You’re the ones that make things happen, this state, we try to help you and that’s our job.”

From MEC’s perspective...

“I think what we’re trying to do is figure out, okay, what are the things that we need to do to help move forward,” noted MEC President and CEO Scott Waller.

Their legislative agenda includes infrastructure, workforce development, healthcare, and taxes.

All things these leaders seem ready to continue the discussion in this session. And the business leaders want them to know they stand ready to collaborate on finding solutions.

Some of those leaders invited the business community to weigh in on the direction they’d like to see the state take. As an example, Speaker Pro Tem Jason White requested their input on how to move forward with the healthcare crisis.

