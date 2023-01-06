Mike Ezell pledges support for Rep. Kevin McCarthy in election for Speaker of the House

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WLOX) - In a statement released by Mike Ezell on Thursday, Ezell pledged his support for Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R) to become the Speaker of the House.

Ezell was originally to be sworn in as Mississippi’s newest Congressman on Tuesday. However, due to a historically long vote for a new Speaker of the House, his oath has been postponed until the vote can reach its conclusion. In the meantime, he has released this statement:

“After two disastrous years of single-party Democratic rule, Republicans need to be united. That’s why I’ve joined conservative Republicans from across the country, including former President Trump and House leaders like Jim Jordan and Steve Scalise, in supporting Kevin McCarthy to be Speaker of the House. Every day that we go without a Speaker is a good day for Joe Biden and his radical allies. It’s time for our conference to come together so we can stand up to the radical left and fight for the American people.”

As for the vote for a new speaker, the House adjourned at 7 p.m. Thursday after failing to agree on a candidate after members casted their 11th ballot, resulting in the longest contest for speaker in 164 years.

Lawmakers will meet to vote again on Friday.

