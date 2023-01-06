WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall

The January 6th riot brought change to Capitol Hill, politics

Some lawmakers want to move forward; others feel not enough has been done
By Annie Andersen
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 12:16 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - It has been two years since the January 6, 2021 riot at the Capitol. It’s a day seared in the minds of many.

“We can see people over running the chamber, the Senate chamber where we’d been literally a few minutes before,” f recalled.

The House Selected Committee to Investigate the January 6th attacks on the U.S. Capitol disbanded in December, after it released an 845 page report of its findings. A list of best practices on how to avoid a repeat of that was included in the report.

One recommendation the committee made was to update the Electoral Count Act, closing the loopholes that would allow a losing presidential candidate to challenge an election outcome.

Democrats were able to include that legislation in a wide-ranging spending bill passed in December.

Members from both sides of the aisle are now calling for Congress to learn from what happened, but move on with a fresh start.

“I think this this is something that we have to put in the past,” Rep. Mike Carey (R-Ohio) said. “We’ve got to move forward. I think moving forward in this Congress, we’re going to do a lot of good things for the American public and we’re going to work bipartisanly.”

“Let’s protect democracy, make sure we have free and fair elections and let’s get Congress up and running and back to work,” said Rep. Suzanne Bonamici (D-OR).

Todd Belt is the director of the Political Management program at George Washington University’s Graduate School of Political Management. He warns that decisions made by incoming Republican leadership might re-open old wounds.

“The legacy of January 6 is really going to depend upon the investigation of the January 6 Committee, which we’re hearing might be happening from the new Republican majority in the House of Representatives,” Belt explained. “How that goes about is probably going to be something that’s really going to be impactful.”

Belt worries this move will further political division between Americans.

“I think they’re sick of the divisiveness and I think they’re sick of the idea that we are a very fragile democracy, and they want us to move forward and move forward in a way that is responsible and government gets it done,” Belt said.

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson, 39-year-old Michael Jon Yahne was arrested...
Sheriff: Saucier man shoots, kills man following verbal argument
Traffic is returning to normal on I-110 in Biloxi and D’Iberville following a malfunction...
I-110 reopens to traffic after drawbridge issue fixed
Charles Darkeith Brown, 33, is in custody after robbing a Hardee’s in northern Gulfport.
Man arrested after armed robbery of Hardee’s in Gulfport
Dunbar family remembers their son 11 years after he died due to a cardiac arrest during a...
Dunbar family remembers D’Iberville football player 11 years after death on field
The 2023 Carnival Season is underway and South Mississippi is ready to let the good times roll!
LIST: 2023 Mardi Gras Parade Schedule

Latest News

Another beautiful day
Carrie's Midday First Alert Forecast
Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith speaks about her upcoming trip to the U.S.-Mexico border, as well as...
Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith to travel to Mexico border with all-female delegation
Traffic is back to normal after the Wilkes Drawbridge on Cowan Lorraine was stuck open Friday...
TRAFFIC UPDATE: Traffic back to normal after Wilkes Drawbridge stuck open
On today's 'In Their Shoes,' Jaimee Dorris gets an inside look at the world of cook, mom, and...
In Their Shoes: Cooking up TikToks with coast star, Mississippi Kween
Pope Benedict XVI was laid to rest Thursday at the Vatican after passing away at age 95....
St. Patrick Catholic High School remembers Pope Benedict XVI