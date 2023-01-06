WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall

Gov. Reeves wants to see more Mississippi students entering “lucrative, blue-collar professions”

A recent report from NPR found members of Gen Z don't seem interested in trade careers, like...
A recent report from NPR found members of Gen Z don't seem interested in trade careers, like carpentry or plumbing. Gov. Tate Reeves wants to change that in the Magnolia State.(Storyblocks)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 4:37 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLOX) - Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves wants the members of Mississippi’s future workforce to know all their options. And he’s proposing using $16 million in general funds to do it.

Reeves’ plan, which was included in his FY2024 legislative budget proposal, would double the number of career coaches working in state schools from approximately 80 to 160. That would put at least one career coach in every school district across the state, with special efforts directed toward low-income areas.

“For years we’ve worked to effectively communicate the higher education options available to students. Now, we need to expand the presentation of alternative career paths,” Reeves wrote on social media Friday morning. “Our nation is run on the efforts of people like welders, plumbers, and electricians. We are driven by mechanics and supplied by truckers. Mississippi and the nation need more to enter these lucrative, blue-collar professions.”

Just this week, NPR published an article titled, “America needs carpenters and plumbers. Gen Z doesn’t seem interested”. It cited data from online recruiting platform Handshake showing the application rate for young people seeking technical jobs — like plumbing, building and electrical work — dropped by 49% in 2022 compared to 2020.

South Mississippi is home to many industrial companies, including the state’s largest employer, Ingalls Shipbuilding. And while most have teams dedicated to getting the word out about career training opportunities, like the Ingalls Apprentice School, there are still many students across the state that may not get that message.

Reeves hopes more career coaches can change that.

“These coaches are helping connect Mississippi students with the wealth of career and technical education opportunities that exist after high school,” Reeves wrote. “In school, many students are focused on the present, so it becomes all the more important that we help to shepherd our students into meaningful careers beyond graduation.”

In the 2022 legislative session, $8 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding was allocated toward career coaches. This funding, which is administered by Accelerate MS, has been used to deploy career coaches in 51 counties across Mississippi.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson, 39-year-old Michael Jon Yahne was arrested...
Sheriff: Saucier man shoots, kills man following verbal argument
Traffic is returning to normal on I-110 in Biloxi and D’Iberville following a malfunction...
I-110 reopens to traffic after drawbridge issue fixed
Charles Darkeith Brown, 33, is in custody after robbing a Hardee’s in northern Gulfport.
Man arrested after armed robbery of Hardee’s in Gulfport
Dunbar family remembers their son 11 years after he died due to a cardiac arrest during a...
Dunbar family remembers D’Iberville football player 11 years after death on field
The 2023 Carnival Season is underway and South Mississippi is ready to let the good times roll!
LIST: 2023 Mardi Gras Parade Schedule

Latest News

Upcoming road closure to impact thousands in Ocean Springs
We're learning how to create the juiciest prime rib from Carter Green Steakhouse Room Chef...
In the Kitchen with Carter Green Steakhouse Room
Back in the 90s, WLOX produced a children's show called "Kaleidoscope Kids." We flashback to...
1994 WLOX Flashback: Kaleidoscope Kids goes to Marine Life
An upcoming forum is giving younger girls and their parents a chance to have open communication...
Happening Jan. 18, March 22: "Growing Up For Girls" forum