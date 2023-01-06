WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall

Don’t sweat it; still a chance to win $940M Mega Millions

Dot Skoko, owner of Dot's Dollar More or Less shop in Mt. Lebanon, Pa., hands a customer a Mega...
Dot Skoko, owner of Dot's Dollar More or Less shop in Mt. Lebanon, Pa., hands a customer a Mega Millions lottery ticket, Thursday, Jan. 5, 2022. Twenty-three consecutive drawings later with no grand prize winner named, the Mega Millions jackpot is now flirting with nearly $1 billion, making it one of the largest jackpots in lottery history. Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 8:58 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Lottery players whose numbers didn’t hit or who forgot to even buy a ticket will have another shot at a nearly $1 billion Mega Millions prize when a drawing is held Friday night.

The estimated $940 million jackpot has been growing for more than two months and now ranks as the sixth-largest in U.S history.

Even as the prize grows larger, the odds of winning remain the same at one in 302.6 million.

The $940 million jackpot is for winners who choose an annuity, paid annually over 29 years. Winners usually want cash, which for Friday night’s drawing would be an estimated $483.5 million.

If there is no winner, the next drawing will be held Tuesday night.

Mega Millions is played in 45 states as well as in Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson, 39-year-old Michael Jon Yahne was arrested...
Sheriff: Saucier man shoots, kills man following verbal argument
Traffic is returning to normal on I-110 in Biloxi and D’Iberville following a malfunction...
I-110 reopens to traffic after drawbridge issue fixed
Dunbar family remembers their son 11 years after he died due to a cardiac arrest during a...
Dunbar family remembers D’Iberville football player 11 years after death on field
Charles Darkeith Brown, 33
Man arrested after armed robbery of Hardee’s in Gulfport
Mississippi representative’s missing daughter found safe in Florida, according to police
Mississippi representative’s missing daughter found safe in Florida, according to police

Latest News

Actor Noah Schnapp participates in the ceremonial lighting of the Empire State Building in...
‘Stranger Things’ star Noah Schnapp comes out as gay
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin (3) celebrates after a defensive stop against the Miami...
Agent: Bills safety Damar Hamlin is breathing on his own
Traffic is back to normal after the Wilkes Drawbridge on Cowan Lorraine was stuck open Friday...
TRAFFIC UPDATE: Traffic back to normal after Wilkes Drawbridge stuck open
The unemployment rate remained fell to 3.5%, matching a 53-year low, the Labor Department said...
Cooler hiring and milder pay gains could aid inflation fight