Vancleave woman crafts costumes for Coast Carnival celebrations

VANCLEAVE, Miss. (WLOX) - A needle, thread and a passion for embroidery are all part of how one Vancleave woman helps many celebrate Mardi Gras.

We’re introducing you to the seamstress behind all of the Gulf Coast Carnival Association’s costumes.

With gifted hands, Shelia Gray is spreading the spirit of Mardi Gras with every stitch. She discovered her love for sewing in her teens.

“For sewing, I had a passion when I was in high school, such a passion that when I graduated from high school, I made mine and my twin sister’s wedding dresses at the age of 18,” Gray said.

The self-taught seamstress works out of her home all year round sewing everyday essentials, but when Carnival season arrives, it’s all about the costumes.

“I do mostly krewes, the whole court: the king, queens, the maids, the dukes,” she said.

Gray developed a loyal customer base over the years, including Gulf Coast Carnival Association. She’s created costumes for GCCA for 42 years.

“The opportunity came up in 1979, and I’ve been doing it ever since. I have met so many great people in Carnival. Some of them I consider very good friends until this day. I’ve seen a lot of them leave us, too, but their memory is still etched very deep in my heart,” she said.

She attributes her success to her devoted husband and daughter who help with business operations.

“I would say I have superb family support. That’s what keeps you going when you’re not drug down by your employee. You know, you keep on working,” she said.

She says the best part of her job is that it doesn’t feel like one. Being able to exceed clients’ expectations time and time again in Gray’s words, “adds a stone to her crown.”

