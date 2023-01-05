TRAFFIC ALERT: I-110 drawbridge stuck in an unlocked position

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Drivers in Biloxi are being asked to avoid I-110.

At 12:50 p.m., the drawbridge was stuck in an unlocked position and traffic was at a standstill. Drivers we spoke to said it had already been that way for about 30 minutes.

Although it may look like the draws are down, they’re not fully lowered and locked, and therefore closed to traffic. Officials say the bridgetender was attempting to raise the draw when it did not open. There’s no timetable on repairs.

Biloxi and D’Iberville Police are currently blocking the on ramps to I-110 to help prevent even more drivers from getting stuck in traffic.

