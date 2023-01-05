Single-family housing development still growing in Biloxi despite high interest rates

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - When interest rates and inflation rise, new home development typically decreases. That’s not the case in Biloxi, where subdivisions are coming out of the ground and in the planning stages.

At the Hidden Springs subdivision on Bella La Vie Parkway in North Biloxi, the work isn’t slowing down. The development here by Southland Designer Homes is in different stages. Prep work continues for several lots, and finish work continues for others.

But, of course, the spotlight is always brightest on the finished product.

Developer and builder Philip Frisby has a not-so-secret reason for success in a tough market.

“Are we impacted by economic forces? Of course,” said Frisby, Southland Designer Homes owner. “But what we do is take a look at how we best respond, how we react intelligently and plan ahead.”

That, he said, is key.

“We’re in it for a long-range project, which is going to withstand cycles.”

Community Development Director Jerry Creel says single-family development is happening in just about every corner of the city.

The new year is already off to a great start.

“Today, for example, we’ve got two new sections of a subdivision on the planning commission agenda for another 175 houses,” he said.

Creel said there are several reasons.

“I think #1, we have a very pro-development climate here,” he said. “We have commercial and residential going at the same time and in addition to that, we’ve also got amusement and entertainment.”

Frisby agreed.

“The offerings in this area, including the cost of living are driving people from other states and markets to live and retire here.”

Creel said the benefit of continued single-family development is a steady, predictable source of property taxes and building improvement taxes for the city, county and school district.

Last year, Biloxi issued 89 permits for single family housing. That’s the same amount as 2021.

