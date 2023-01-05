Sheriff: Saucier man shoots, kills man following verbal argument

SAUCIER, Miss. (WLOX) - One man has been arrested following a shooting in Saucier Wednesday.

According to Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson, 39-year-old Michael Jon Yahne was arrested Wednesday and charged with one felony count of second degree murder.

The sheriff said deputies responded to 20028 Borzik Road, where Yahne lives, on a report of a shooting. After they got there, they found a deceased male suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Deputies then learned Yahne was responsible for the shooting after a verbal argument took place, the sheriff said. Deputies took Yahne into custody on scene.

Yahne was transported to the Harrison County Adult Detention Facility. He’s being held in lieu of a $1 million bond, set by Justice Court Judge Nick Patano.

We’ve reached out to the coroner for identification of the victim.

