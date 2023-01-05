WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall

Sheriff: Saucier man shoots, kills man following verbal argument

According to Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson, 39-year-old Michael Jon Yahne was arrested...
According to Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson, 39-year-old Michael Jon Yahne was arrested Wednesday and charged with one felony count of second degree murder.(Harrison County Sheriff's Department)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 9:45 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAUCIER, Miss. (WLOX) - One man has been arrested following a shooting in Saucier Wednesday.

According to Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson, 39-year-old Michael Jon Yahne was arrested Wednesday and charged with one felony count of second degree murder.

The sheriff said deputies responded to 20028 Borzik Road, where Yahne lives, on a report of a shooting. After they got there, they found a deceased male suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Deputies then learned Yahne was responsible for the shooting after a verbal argument took place, the sheriff said. Deputies took Yahne into custody on scene.

Yahne was transported to the Harrison County Adult Detention Facility. He’s being held in lieu of a $1 million bond, set by Justice Court Judge Nick Patano.

We’ve reached out to the coroner for identification of the victim.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mississippi representative’s missing daughter found safe in Florida, according to police
Mississippi representative’s missing daughter found safe in Florida, according to police
The 2023 Carnival Season is underway and South Mississippi is ready to let the good times roll!
LIST: 2023 Mardi Gras Parade Schedule
$4 million lottery ticket sold in Mississippi; largest in state history
Reddix's mother waits for information to Travis Reddix's murder.
Pascagoula mother still waiting for answers to her son’s murder
Police said the suspect forced entry into the home through a back window, entered a room where...
Police: Stranger breaks into home through back window, rapes woman as she slept on New Year’s Day

Latest News

A nice dry stretch of weather for now. Looking ahead, our next rain chance won't be until...
Wesley's Thursday First Alert Weather Forecast
Dry & rain-free for the rest of the week! Some cold 30s possible tomorrow morning for parts of...
Wesley's Thursday First Alert Forecast
High pressure keeps our weather nice and dry for the rest of the week. Click and watch the...
Wesley's Thursday Morning First Alert Forecast
Dunbar family remembers their son 11 years after he died due to a cardiac arrest during a...
Dunbar family remembers D’Iberville football player 11 years after death on field