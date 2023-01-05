Paul’s Pastry Shop primed for king cake production

PICAYUNE, Miss. (WLOX) - Mardi Gras season means king cake season at Paul’s Pastry Shop in Picayune.

“Mardi Gras is Feb. 21 this year, so when it’s shorter like that, it starts off with a bang,” said Sherri Paul-Thigpen. “We’re trying to get focused on that then next week we’ll be up and going big.”

They’ve been doing this 53 years, and despite some supply chain issues and labor challenges, Paul’s is starting the process of cranking out more than 2,000 king cakes a day.

It’s officially king cake season! At Paul’s Pastry in Picayune, they’re just getting started. Next week they’ll be cranking out 2,000 king cakes a day to be sold locally and shipped Notionally. pic.twitter.com/SfYjbtY5C8 — Bill Snyder (@BillSnyderWLOX) January 5, 2023

“We do get excited about it. We take our time off between Christmas and New Years to give everyone a little rest,” Paul-Thigpen said. “To be honest with you, most of us are ready to come back. Everyone looks forward to king cake season.”

By the time Mardi Gras gets here, Paul’s will have gone through 55,000 pounds of fillings, 88,000 pounds of flour and 18,000 pounds of cream cheese. That adds up to 161,000 pounds of goodness for king cakes.

“This week, we’re trying to get all of our ingredients in and getting the store open with fresh things being made. We still make cakes and cookies and everything else besides king cakes,” she added.

We’re told the regular season gets going next week when the staff will be baking 24 hours a day with two shifts.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.