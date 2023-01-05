Moss Point issues boil order after water main break

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - If you live in Moss Point and recently lost water pressure or water service, you should boil your water as a precaution.

City officials issued a boil water notice Thursday after a water main break. The area immediately affected is Second Street (between Grierson and Frederick), including residents who have lost pressure in the Kreole area.

The water main break has already been repaired and pressure should be restored shortly. But the precautionary boil water notice will remain until all water sampling has cleared.

