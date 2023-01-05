WLOX Careers
Man arrested after armed robbery of Hardee’s in Gulfport

Charles Darkeith Brown, 33
By WLOX Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 5:50 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Charles Darkeith Brown, 33, is in custody after robbing a Hardee’s in northern Gulfport.

Officers with the Gulfport Police Department responded to the scene, located in the 11000 block of Highway 49, on Monday. Detectives learned Brown used his firearm to enter the business, shooting a bullet to break the glass. Once inside, Brown shot his gun once more when he approached a victim and demanded money. He left the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Brown was arrested on Thursday and charged with one county of armed robbery and two counts of aggravated assault. After being interviewed and processed, he was taken to the Harrison County Adult Detention Center, where he will be held in lieu of a $750,000 bond. He was out on probation through the Mississippi Department of Corrections for armed robbery.

If you have any additional information, contact Gulfport PD at 228-868-5959 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898.

