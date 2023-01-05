WLOX Careers
Jill Biden to have lesion removed from above right eye

FILE - First lady Jill Biden speaks in the South Court Auditorium on the White House complex in...
FILE - First lady Jill Biden speaks in the South Court Auditorium on the White House complex in Washington, Monday, Dec. 12, 2022, at an educator appreciation event with the American Federation of Teachers and the National Education Association. Jill Biden will undergo a medical procedure next week to remove a small lesion from above her right eye that was discovered during a routine skin cancer screening, the White House announced Wednesday.(AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 6:11 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — Jill Biden will undergo a medical procedure next week to remove a small lesion from above her right eye that was discovered during a routine skin cancer screening, the White House announced Wednesday.

The first lady will have the lesion removed during a “common outpatient procedure” next Wednesday, Jan. 11, at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, said Dr. Kevin O’Connor, physician to President Joe Biden, in a memo released by the White House.

O’Connor said doctors recommended that the lesion be removed from Jill Biden, 71, and be examined “in an abundance of caution.” He said an update will be provided afterward.

The president and first lady returned to the White House on Monday after spending the New Year’s holiday on St. Croix in the U.S. Virgin Islands.

In April 2021, she underwent what the White House said was a common medical procedure. The president accompanied his wife to an outpatient center near the campus of George Washington University and the couple returned to the White House after about two hours.

The White House provided no details about that procedure.

