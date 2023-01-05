WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall

I-110 reopens to traffic after drawbridge issue fixed

Traffic is returning to normal on I-110 in Biloxi and D’Iberville following a malfunction...
Traffic is returning to normal on I-110 in Biloxi and D’Iberville following a malfunction Thursday afternoon.(WLOX)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 12:52 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Traffic is returning to normal on I-110 in Biloxi and D’Iberville following a malfunction Thursday afternoon.

The major roadway was closed for several hours after the drawbridge became stuck in an unlocked position. Officials said just after noon, the bridgetender attempted to raise the draw, but it didn’t open.

The situation was confusing for drivers because the bridge appeared to be passable. But the draws were not fully lowered and locked, and therefore had to be closed to traffic.

Biloxi and D’Iberville Police moved quickly to block the on ramps, then worked to get the stuck vehicles turned around and off the bridge.

Just before 3 p.m., MDOT said the mechanical issue had been identified and corrected. Operators were opening it for a ship to pass through, then lowering the draws to reopen to traffic.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mississippi representative’s missing daughter found safe in Florida, according to police
Mississippi representative’s missing daughter found safe in Florida, according to police
The 2023 Carnival Season is underway and South Mississippi is ready to let the good times roll!
LIST: 2023 Mardi Gras Parade Schedule
According to Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson, 39-year-old Michael Jon Yahne was arrested...
Sheriff: Saucier man shoots, kills man following verbal argument
$4 million lottery ticket sold in Mississippi; largest in state history
Reddix's mother waits for information to Travis Reddix's murder.
Pascagoula mother still waiting for answers to her son’s murder

Latest News

Despite high interest rates and inflation, Biloxi continues to see growth in single-family...
Single-family housing development still growing in Biloxi despite high interest rates
Mardi Gras season means king cake season at Paul’s Pastry Shop in Picayune
Paul’s Pastry Shop primed for king cake production
According to Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson, 39-year-old Michael Jon Yahne was arrested...
Sheriff: Saucier man shoots, kills man following verbal argument
Beautiful today
Carrie's Midday First Alert Forecast