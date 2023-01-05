I-110 reopens to traffic after drawbridge issue fixed

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Traffic is returning to normal on I-110 in Biloxi and D’Iberville following a malfunction Thursday afternoon.

The major roadway was closed for several hours after the drawbridge became stuck in an unlocked position. Officials said just after noon, the bridgetender attempted to raise the draw, but it didn’t open.

The situation was confusing for drivers because the bridge appeared to be passable. But the draws were not fully lowered and locked, and therefore had to be closed to traffic.

Biloxi and D’Iberville Police moved quickly to block the on ramps, then worked to get the stuck vehicles turned around and off the bridge.

Just before 3 p.m., MDOT said the mechanical issue had been identified and corrected. Operators were opening it for a ship to pass through, then lowering the draws to reopen to traffic.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.