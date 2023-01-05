WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall

Bulldogs surprise No. 22 Auburn 76-64 in White’s SEC opener

Auburn guard Zep Jasper (12) and Chris Moore (41) battle for a rebound during the second half...
Auburn guard Zep Jasper (12) and Chris Moore (41) battle for a rebound during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Georgia Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)(John Bazemore | AP)
By CHARLES ODUM
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 10:52 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATHENS, Ga (AP) — Terry Roberts overcame early foul trouble to match his career high with 26 points and Georgia made first-year coach Mike White’s Southeastern Conference debut with the Bulldogs memorable by beating No. 22 Auburn 76-64.

Auburn trailed most of the game despite Johni Broome’s 22 points and 12 rebounds.

The Tigers couldn’t stage a serious late comeback, pulling no closer than eight points in the final 3 minutes.

Kario Oquendo had 17 points for Georgia.

The Bulldogs are enjoying a dramatic turnaround under White after finishing 6-26 overall and last in the SEC at 1-17 last season, leading to the firing of coach Tom Crean.

Most Read

Mississippi representative’s missing daughter found safe in Florida, according to police
Mississippi representative’s missing daughter found safe in Florida, according to police
The 2023 Carnival Season is underway and South Mississippi is ready to let the good times roll!
LIST: 2023 Mardi Gras Parade Schedule
$4 million lottery ticket sold in Mississippi; largest in state history
Reddix's mother waits for information to Travis Reddix's murder.
Pascagoula mother still waiting for answers to her son’s murder
Police said the suspect forced entry into the home through a back window, entered a room where...
Police: Stranger breaks into home through back window, rapes woman as she slept on New Year’s Day

Latest News

Alabama forward Brandon Miller (24) rebounds against Mississippi during the first half of an...
Miller, Sears lead No. 7 Alabama past Mississippi, 84-62
Mississippi governor seeks 2nd term as qualifying opens
Alabama NCAA college football juniors Jahmyr Gibbs, from left, Will Anderson Jr. and Bryce...
Alabama’s Young, Anderson, Gibbs, Branch declare for draft
Nate Oats UA men's basketball coach
Sears scores 20, No. 8 Alabama beats No. 21 Miss St 78-67