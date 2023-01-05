WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall

Bills: Damar Hamlin showing ‘remarkable improvement’

FILE - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin looks on during the second half of an NFL football...
FILE - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin looks on during the second half of an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Nov. 20, 2022, in Detroit. Hamlin collapsed on the field and appeared to be getting CPR before being driven off the field in an ambulance during an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Monday, Jan. 2, 2023.(AP Photo/Duane Burleson, File)
By The Associated Press and JOHN WAWROW AP Sports Writer
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 9:53 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has shown what physicians treating him are calling “remarkable improvement over the past 24 hours,” the team announced Thursday, three days after the player went into cardiac arrest and had to be resuscitated on the field.

“While still critically ill, he has demonstrated that he appears to be neurologically intact,” the Bills said in a statement. “His lungs continue to heal and he is making steady progress.”

Bills rookie cornerback Kaiir Elam also posted a message on his Twitter account that said Hamlin “is doing better, awake and showing signs of improvement.”

The developments came as the Bills were scheduled to return to practice on Thursday for the first time since Hamlin collapsed after his heart stopped while making a tackle and was rushed to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center during the first quarter of Buffalo’s game against the Bengals on Monday night.

The second-year player has spent the past two days sedated and listed in critical condition.

The Bills’ announcement comes as they prepare to play a home game against the New England Patriots on Sunday.

The NFL is investigating every possible cause for the cardiac arrest of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin in Monday night’s game. (CNN, WXIX, WKBW)

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mississippi representative’s missing daughter found safe in Florida, according to police
Mississippi representative’s missing daughter found safe in Florida, according to police
The 2023 Carnival Season is underway and South Mississippi is ready to let the good times roll!
LIST: 2023 Mardi Gras Parade Schedule
$4 million lottery ticket sold in Mississippi; largest in state history
Reddix's mother waits for information to Travis Reddix's murder.
Pascagoula mother still waiting for answers to her son’s murder
Police said the suspect forced entry into the home through a back window, entered a room where...
Police: Stranger breaks into home through back window, rapes woman as she slept on New Year’s Day

Latest News

Bryan Kohberger was extradited to Idaho on Wednesday.
Man accused of killing Idaho college students due in court
Leigh Ann Bauman, 43, of Lake Ozark, faced a charge of conspiracy to commit murder.
Charges dropped against real estate agent accused of trying to hire hitman, attorneys say
Authorities say eight people, including five children, were found dead from gunshot wounds in a...
8 found fatally shot in Utah home, including 5 children
According to Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson, 39-year-old Michael Jon Yahne was arrested...
Sheriff: Saucier man shoots, kills man following verbal argument