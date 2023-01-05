Bay St. Louis canal survey could have financial, environmental benefits

BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - Bay Saint Louis is about to start a city-wide survey of its canals. It’s the first of its kind for the city.

Engineers will be taking samples of the water, measuring the depth, and looking at the amount of sediment. The readings will help the city qualify for reimbursements from FEMA and other agencies should a storm hit the area. It could also help with marsh restoration.

“We have four targeted areas in the canals that we look at and do some sampling,” explained Bay St Louis City Council President Kyle Lewis. “MDEQ has studies going on for marsh restoration in Pass Christian. And if this is a good fit with the samples, we can use those materials in those areas for marsh restoration.”

The survey project will begin sometime in March.

