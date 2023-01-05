Affording a home in 2023 may cost more as interest rates rise

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - If your goal for 2023 is to buy a house, there are some changes you’ll need to take in to account.

Buying or selling property in 2023 may be a little different from previous years.

Danny Lee, CEO of Gulf Coast Association of Realtors, said the housing market is stable, but there are a few things you need to be aware of.

“The higher the interest rates, the less people can afford,” Lee said.

Interest rates were between 1-2% in 2020 to 2021. Now, they’re up to 5-6%.

Lee said there are more factors affecting the market.

“Interest rates does seem to be a portion of that. The economy in general, with the inflation and everything else, it’s all kind of come to this point. It hasn’t totally injured the real estate market. It just kind of slowed things down a little bit,” Lee said.

Home sales were down. As of November 2022, there were about 488 residential sales across the Coast. There were 531 in October.

“The inventory on the Coast is still fairly low. It has been running low. That’s kind of keeping the sales prices up,” Lee said.

The average number of days properties are listed is trending upwards, around 36 days.

“In the post-COVID market, when the market was at its peak, houses were selling within a day or two and there were a lot of multiple offer situations, and again the days on market was out of its norm. Now we’re starting to see the days on market tick back up,” Lee said.

Lee said he will continue to monitor these numbers into the new year.

Relators are hoping the market will normalize during the year.

