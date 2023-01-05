Acadian Ambulance crew mourns loss of EMT John Crow

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - Acadian Ambulance workers expressed their shock and sorrow to WLOX on Wednesday after losing their crewmate on Sunday.

EMT John Crow died on duty while transporting a patient by ambulance.

“It kind of puts it into perspective. What we do is dangerous sometimes,” paramedic field supervisor Johnathan Steele said.

Authorities said the ambulance crashed on Interstate 10 in St. Tammany Parish around 1 a.m. on New Year’s Day. The patient and another paramedic survived, but Crow died at the scene.

“John was an amazing person,” Steele said. “He was quiet and reserved until he got to know you. But when he did, he was very funny. He was very committed, probably one of the better EMTs I’ve ever met.”

“He was always there to listen if you had something to talk about, and he was an amazing person,” fellow EMT Jacob Pugh said. “I can’t find the words for it...I didn’t really know what to think. Like, I just kind of went black.”

Pugh recalled talking with Crow just hours before the incident.

“I don’t even remember what I said, probably my unfiltered mouth, really. And he thought it was hilarious, and that’s the last thing I remember,” he said. “It just goes to show that you never know when’s your last minute.”

“That could be any one of us at any time,” paramedic field supervisor Skyler Hatcher said. “We do this job trying to push that out of our minds, trying not to think about that particular situation. And then this just makes it all more real and brings it right in front of our face.”

Hatcher served as the supervisor that night until Steele took over around 3 a.m.

He said the fog was so bad that patients who called 911 were told there would be a delay due to weather conditions on the road, and trips to New Orleans were canceled.

“There was already one crew over there, and the fog was so thick they couldn’t see through a parking lot,” Hatcher said.

When tragedy struck, the group described the rest of the night as “hectic” and “emotional.” Calls for first responders continued coming in.

“A lot of employees wanted to grieve,” Steele said. “But at the same time, you still have to run calls. Emergencies don’t stop because something tragic happens.”

Healthcare workers at Singing River hospitals in Ocean Springs and Pascagoula, where Crow delivered patients, have displayed wreaths at their emergency entrances in his memory.

“Just kind of working so close with them, we kind of feel their pain,” emergency services operations coordinator Candy Riley told WLOX. “We go through a lot of different situations. They bring them into us and we take care of them, side by side. So, I guess we build those relationships. And I guess losing one of your team members is devastating. So, we just kind of feel that for them.”

On Friday, a procession will roll in Crow’s honor. It will begin at the Ocean Springs High School football stadium at 2 p.m. and proceed to the Pascagoula Fairgrounds. Following the program, a reception will be held at the Jackson County Reserve Building until 5 p.m.

Crow’s funeral will be held at O’Bryant-O’Keefe Funeral Home in Pascagoula on Saturday. Visitation will start at 4 p.m., and the service will start at 5 p.m.

