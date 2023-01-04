Wednesday’s Forecast

Rainy and stormy early this morning. This wet weather will come to an end for all of Coastal MS around sunrise. A cold front will arrive around sunrise. This will turn our weather drier for the rest of today and we’ll stay dry for the rest of the week. You’ll feel lower humidity later today even though temperatures will still be warm in the 70s this afternoon. Cooler air arrives tonight with lows in the 50s & 40s. Dry high pressure will bring us at least three nice and seasonable days Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. Another front brings more rain chances Sunday into early next week.

