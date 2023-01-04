Showers and storms likely tonight

You may hear some rumbles of thunder tonight! A cold front will bring scattered showers and storms overnight into Wednesday morning. While the severe weather risk is low, a few storms may produce gusty winds, heavy rain, and even some hail. A Flood Watch remains in effect until 6 AM Wednesday morning. Some localized areas could see over 3″ of rain.

Most of the rain will exit shortly after the sunrise, and the sky will clear by midday. The humidity will drop during the day, but we’ll still warm up into the low to mid 70s in the afternoon. Cooler air will arrive Wednesday night. Temperatures will drop into the upper 40s by Thursday morning. Thursday afternoon will be cool and sunny with highs in the mid 60s.

Friday will be a little cooler with highs in the low 60s. We’ll see plenty of sunshine. It’s going to stay sunny and mild on Saturday with highs in the mid 60s.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.