WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall

Showers and storms likely tonight

Few strong storms possible tonight. Drier on Wednesday.
By Taylor Graham
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 10:53 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

You may hear some rumbles of thunder tonight! A cold front will bring scattered showers and storms overnight into Wednesday morning. While the severe weather risk is low, a few storms may produce gusty winds, heavy rain, and even some hail. A Flood Watch remains in effect until 6 AM Wednesday morning. Some localized areas could see over 3″ of rain.

Most of the rain will exit shortly after the sunrise, and the sky will clear by midday. The humidity will drop during the day, but we’ll still warm up into the low to mid 70s in the afternoon. Cooler air will arrive Wednesday night. Temperatures will drop into the upper 40s by Thursday morning. Thursday afternoon will be cool and sunny with highs in the mid 60s.

Friday will be a little cooler with highs in the low 60s. We’ll see plenty of sunshine. It’s going to stay sunny and mild on Saturday with highs in the mid 60s.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Images of the helicopter pad and debris recovered by the U.S. Coast Guard.
Helicopter, remains of four men now on shore 5 days after oil rig crash
FILE - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin looks on during the second half of an NFL football...
Bills’ Hamlin in critical condition after collapse on field
“It’s a waiting game,” said Lacy Scarborough
Offshore crew still missing, wife still searching for answers
A man allegedly killed Dollar Tree employee with a machete inside an Upper Sandusky, Ohio,...
Dollar store worker killed with machete, police say
The National Transportation Safety Board confirmed that an American Airlines plane was parked...
Airline employee dead after being ‘ingested into engine,’ authorities say

Latest News

Thunderstorm Watch
Carrie's 5 PM First Alert Forecast
WLOX FIRST ALERT WEATHER LOGO
Strong storms possible tonight
Chance for strong storms
Carrie's 4 PM First Alert Forecast
Tornado and Flood Watch
Carrie's Midday First Alert Forecast