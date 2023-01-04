WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall

Pascagoula mother still waiting for answers to her son’s murder

Police have made no arrest in the investigation.
Two years later, the grieving mother is still waiting for her questions to be answered. Police have made no arrests for the homicide.
By Stephanie Poole
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 10:13 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - A Pascagoula mother continues the fight to find the suspect who shot and killed her 16-year-old son during an armed robbery two years ago.

No arrest has been made.

“I want justice for my son. I don’t want anything else. I just want justice,” said Keisha Horsley, the mother of Travis Reddix Jr.

The 16-year-old was gunned down on Jan. 3, 2021.

Two years later, the grieving mother is still waiting for her questions to be answered.

“Waking up every day and knowing someone is free that has taken my baby’s life. We’re living a nightmare,” she said. " TJ was very outgoing. He was sweet. He loved playing football. He wanted to be in the healthcare field. He wanted to become a doctor.”

‘He was good, he was selfless’: Mother of 16-year-old killed in Pascagoula opens up about her loss

Travis was killed on Eden St. outside of the apartments where they lived.

She remembers the heart-wrenching moments she heard gunshots ring out. She tried calling the teen, left with no answer. That’s when she went outside to see emergency agencies outside the home.

“As I walked up further, I remember seeing that it was my son. There was blood from the road to his body,” Horsley said.

Police have made no arrests.

Pascagoula Police Chief Matt Chapman said detectives are working trying to solve this case. The reason for the slow progress is a lack of witnesses to participate in identifying a suspect.

Mourning Pascagoula mother pleads for her son’s killer to be found

“Most people, they don’t know how this feels, but just being around and listening and allowing me to vent. My job has played a huge role. They’ll allow me days like today and different days I’m not feeling to just relax and not push so much pressure on me,” Horsley said.

Reddix’s family continues to celebrate his life by holding fundraisers, toy drives and events in his honor.

Proceeds will go toward a reward for any information leading to an arrest.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Images of the helicopter pad and debris recovered by the U.S. Coast Guard.
Helicopter, remains of four men now on shore 5 days after oil rig crash
FILE - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin looks on during the second half of an NFL football...
Bills’ Hamlin in critical condition after collapse on field
“It’s a waiting game,” said Lacy Scarborough
Offshore crew still missing, wife still searching for answers
A man allegedly killed Dollar Tree employee with a machete inside an Upper Sandusky, Ohio,...
Dollar store worker killed with machete, police say
The National Transportation Safety Board confirmed that an American Airlines plane was parked...
Airline employee dead after being ‘ingested into engine,’ authorities say

Latest News

Moss Point Police Department hires new officers
Moss Point Police Department makes strides in hiring officers after staffing crisis
Lawmakers return to the State Capitol for the 2023 legislative session
Flu case numbers drop in Mississippi
At the top of his priorities is increasing manpower for both the police and fire departments....
Jay Trapani sworn in as Waveland’s latest mayor