Miller, Sears lead No. 7 Alabama past Mississippi, 84-62

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Brandon Miller scored 17 points and Marc Sears had 16 to lead No. 7 Alabama to an 84-62 victory over Mississippi.

The Crimson Tide raced to a 21-point halftime lead, shot 9 of 20 on 3-pointers and placed five scorers in double figures.

The Rebels finished just 2 of 24 on 3s in their third straight loss.

Jaden Bradley added 14 points for Alabama, hitting 10 of 12 free throws.

Jahvon Quinerly had 11 points while Noah Clowney scored 10 points to go with eight rebounds.

Jaemyn Brakefield led Ole Miss with 14 points.