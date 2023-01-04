LIST: 2023 Mardi Gras Parade Schedule

BILOXI, Miss. (GULF COAST WEEKEND) - The 2023 Carnival Season is underway, and South Mississippi is ready to let the good times roll! Here’s a look at parades and events happening all across the Mississippi Gulf Coast. Are we missing your event? Send all the details to GulfCoastWeekend@wlox.com and we’ll add it to our list.

January 5

5 p.m. - Biloxi’s Twelfth Night Celebration, Biloxi Visitors Center

January 21

11 a.m. - Lucedale Carnival Association Parade

5 p.m. - Long Beach Carnival Association Jeep-a-Gras Parade, Downtown Long Beach

February 4

1 p.m. - Pass Christian Carnival Association

1 p.m. - Ocean Springs Elks Club Carnival Parade, Downtown Ocean Springs (Begins on Front Beach, ends on Government Street)

1:30 p.m. - Krewe Unique Mardi Gras Parade, Downtown Ocean Springs (directly follows the Elks OS parade)

February 5

1 p.m. - Lizana Mardi Gras Parade, Harrison County (Begins and ends at Lizana Elementary. Route will go down Cable Bridge Road to Northrop Cuevas to Moran Road)

February 11

10 a.m. - Biloxi Children’s Walking Parade, Downtown Biloxi

2 p.m. - Picayune Krewe of Pearl Parade, Downtown Picayune

6 p.m. - Carnival Association of Long Beach, Downtown Long Beach (Begins at Cleveland Avenue)

7 p.m. - Gautier Men’s Club, Gautier (Begins at Dolphin Road)

February 12

Noon - Krewe of Nereids Parade, Bay St. Louis/Waveland (Begins on Drinkwater Road)

12:30 p.m. - Krewe of Barkloxi PAWrade, Biloxi Town Green

February 17

7 p.m. - Ocean Springs Carnival Association Night Parade, (Begins on Front Beach, ends on Government Street)

February 18

Noon - Krewe of Diamondhead Mardi Gras Parade, (Begins on Gex Drive, ends at the Diamondhead Country Club)

1 p.m. - Jackson County Carnival Association, Pascagoula

2 p.m. - Krewe of Gemini Day Parade, Gulfport

5:30 p.m. - Krewe of Neptune Night Parade, Downtown Biloxi

February 19

Noon - St. Paul Carnival Association, Pass Christian (Begins at Davis Avenue & Highway 90)

1 p.m. - Second Street Social Club, Gulfport (Begins just east of the Gulfport Public Safety Center, down Second Street to Centennial Plaza)

1 p.m. - D’Iberville North Bay Association, Downtown D’Iberville (Begins on Lemoyne Boulevard, ends on Automall Parkway)

February 20

5 p.m. - Bay St. Louis Mystic Krewe of the Seahorse, Bay St. Louis (Begins at the L&N Train Depot)

February 21-Fat Tuesday

1 p.m. - Gulf Coast Carnival Association Mardi Gras Parade, Downtown Biloxi

