LIST: 2023 Mardi Gras Parade Schedule
BILOXI, Miss. (GULF COAST WEEKEND) - The 2023 Carnival Season is underway, and South Mississippi is ready to let the good times roll! Here’s a look at parades and events happening all across the Mississippi Gulf Coast. Are we missing your event? Send all the details to GulfCoastWeekend@wlox.com and we’ll add it to our list.
January 5
5 p.m. - Biloxi’s Twelfth Night Celebration, Biloxi Visitors Center
January 21
11 a.m. - Lucedale Carnival Association Parade
5 p.m. - Long Beach Carnival Association Jeep-a-Gras Parade, Downtown Long Beach
February 4
1 p.m. - Pass Christian Carnival Association
1 p.m. - Ocean Springs Elks Club Carnival Parade, Downtown Ocean Springs (Begins on Front Beach, ends on Government Street)
1:30 p.m. - Krewe Unique Mardi Gras Parade, Downtown Ocean Springs (directly follows the Elks OS parade)
February 5
1 p.m. - Lizana Mardi Gras Parade, Harrison County (Begins and ends at Lizana Elementary. Route will go down Cable Bridge Road to Northrop Cuevas to Moran Road)
February 11
10 a.m. - Biloxi Children’s Walking Parade, Downtown Biloxi
2 p.m. - Picayune Krewe of Pearl Parade, Downtown Picayune
6 p.m. - Carnival Association of Long Beach, Downtown Long Beach (Begins at Cleveland Avenue)
7 p.m. - Gautier Men’s Club, Gautier (Begins at Dolphin Road)
February 12
Noon - Krewe of Nereids Parade, Bay St. Louis/Waveland (Begins on Drinkwater Road)
12:30 p.m. - Krewe of Barkloxi PAWrade, Biloxi Town Green
February 17
7 p.m. - Ocean Springs Carnival Association Night Parade, (Begins on Front Beach, ends on Government Street)
February 18
Noon - Krewe of Diamondhead Mardi Gras Parade, (Begins on Gex Drive, ends at the Diamondhead Country Club)
1 p.m. - Jackson County Carnival Association, Pascagoula
2 p.m. - Krewe of Gemini Day Parade, Gulfport
5:30 p.m. - Krewe of Neptune Night Parade, Downtown Biloxi
February 19
Noon - St. Paul Carnival Association, Pass Christian (Begins at Davis Avenue & Highway 90)
1 p.m. - Second Street Social Club, Gulfport (Begins just east of the Gulfport Public Safety Center, down Second Street to Centennial Plaza)
1 p.m. - D’Iberville North Bay Association, Downtown D’Iberville (Begins on Lemoyne Boulevard, ends on Automall Parkway)
February 20
5 p.m. - Bay St. Louis Mystic Krewe of the Seahorse, Bay St. Louis (Begins at the L&N Train Depot)
February 21-Fat Tuesday
1 p.m. - Gulf Coast Carnival Association Mardi Gras Parade, Downtown Biloxi
