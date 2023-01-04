Diamondhead anticipates big residual effects from I-10 widening

DIAMONDHEAD, Miss. (WLOX) - The multi-year project to widen Interstate 10 from Canal Road to Diamondhead to six lanes is gaining interstate speed thanks to a $60 million federal grant.

Right now, the four-lane section of I-10 between Canal Road and Diamondhead is congested.

In 2021, 51,000 cars were counted using Exit 16 in Diamondhead, and some believe it’s an accident ready to happen.

“Oh, yes. It’s been backed up a lot with accidents. It really has been,” said Sue Layel, a realtor with Coldwell Banker Alfonso in Diamondhead. “More so in the last six months than ever, and I’ve been here since 2007.”

That’s why the widening of the interstate in the area to six lanes is a huge deal.

Diamondhead Mayor Nancy Depreo said the infrastructure project will lead to safer roads, better amenities and potential economic development in her city.

“It’s going to allow traffic to flow freely, not only for our residents, for tourists coming to and from and for the entire Coast,” she said.

In addition, Depreo said the widening also will include something the city has been seeking for years.

“Part of this project will include the sound barrier wall that we have been waiting on,” she said. “With the additional lane, we do anticipate more traffic, so this wall comes at a great time.”

MDOT has no timetable yet on when the work will begin or how long it will take, but by the time it’s done, Diamondhead will have a new welcome mat in the form of its Gateway Project, thanks again to MDOT.

“The exit 16 improvements will be starting in March,” Depreo said. “That improvement will include widening the overpass, three new roundabouts, a multi-mobile lane to allow our residents in their golf carts to go from the north side to the southside and then back.”

That project will take 18-24 months.

Coldwell Banker Alfonso Realty is already feeling the growing pains with one of the new roundabouts coming in.

Owners are getting ready to put on a new face for the project, even when giving up some of their property.

Realtor Sue Layel said it’s necessary.

“Well, we have to have patience. And I know I’m not too good with patience. But, it’s very, very important. Project like this are very big. I mean, you’ve got to get so many pieces together,” Layel said.

The Gateway Project is the first step in another big development in Diamondhead.

In 30 days, the city will advertise for bids for a project to the west that will open up 3,200 feet of roadway to help bring in business.

