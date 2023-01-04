WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall

Diamondhead anticipates big residual effects from I-10 widening

Diamondhead Mayor Nancy Depreo says the widening of Interstate 10 to six lanes will have big...
Diamondhead Mayor Nancy Depreo says the widening of Interstate 10 to six lanes will have big impacts. And by the time it's done, the city will have a brand new welcome mat for residents and visitors through it's Gateway Project, also thanks to MDOT.(wlox)
By Mike Lacy
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 3:55 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DIAMONDHEAD, Miss. (WLOX) - The multi-year project to widen Interstate 10 from Canal Road to Diamondhead to six lanes is gaining interstate speed thanks to a $60 million federal grant.

Right now, the four-lane section of I-10 between Canal Road and Diamondhead is congested.

In 2021, 51,000 cars were counted using Exit 16 in Diamondhead, and some believe it’s an accident ready to happen.

“Oh, yes. It’s been backed up a lot with accidents. It really has been,” said Sue Layel, a realtor with Coldwell Banker Alfonso in Diamondhead. “More so in the last six months than ever, and I’ve been here since 2007.”

That’s why the widening of the interstate in the area to six lanes is a huge deal.

Diamondhead Mayor Nancy Depreo said the infrastructure project will lead to safer roads, better amenities and potential economic development in her city.

“It’s going to allow traffic to flow freely, not only for our residents, for tourists coming to and from and for the entire Coast,” she said.

In addition, Depreo said the widening also will include something the city has been seeking for years.

“Part of this project will include the sound barrier wall that we have been waiting on,” she said. “With the additional lane, we do anticipate more traffic, so this wall comes at a great time.”

MDOT has no timetable yet on when the work will begin or how long it will take, but by the time it’s done, Diamondhead will have a new welcome mat in the form of its Gateway Project, thanks again to MDOT.

“The exit 16 improvements will be starting in March,” Depreo said. “That improvement will include widening the overpass, three new roundabouts, a multi-mobile lane to allow our residents in their golf carts to go from the north side to the southside and then back.”

That project will take 18-24 months.

Coldwell Banker Alfonso Realty is already feeling the growing pains with one of the new roundabouts coming in.

Owners are getting ready to put on a new face for the project, even when giving up some of their property.

Realtor Sue Layel said it’s necessary.

“Well, we have to have patience. And I know I’m not too good with patience. But, it’s very, very important. Project like this are very big. I mean, you’ve got to get so many pieces together,” Layel said.

The Gateway Project is the first step in another big development in Diamondhead.

In 30 days, the city will advertise for bids for a project to the west that will open up 3,200 feet of roadway to help bring in business.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Images of the helicopter pad and debris recovered by the U.S. Coast Guard.
Helicopter, remains of four men now on shore 5 days after oil rig crash
David's wife Lacy Scarborough is waiting on updates about the recovery mission.
Wife of helicopter crash victim relieved after bodies recovered
Pass Christian native and host of Good Morning America Robin Roberts will receive the Lifetime...
Robin Roberts said she intends to marry longtime partner in 2023
Mississippi representative’s daughter missing, promises to move ‘heaven and earth’ to find her
Mississippi representative’s daughter missing, promises to move ‘heaven and earth’ to find her
FILE - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin looks on during the second half of an NFL football...
Bills’ Hamlin in critical condition after collapse on field

Latest News

Former NFL player Marcus Hinton and other current and former NFL players just hope Damar Hamlin...
‘Never seen anything happen like that:’ Former NFL player reacts to Damar Hamlin incident
Mississippi representative’s daughter missing, promises to move ‘heaven and earth’ to find her
Mississippi representative’s daughter missing, promises to move ‘heaven and earth’ to find her
Gorgeous today
Carrie's Midday First Alert Forecast
$4 million lottery ticket sold in Mississippi; largest in state history