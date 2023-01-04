Chilly and clear tonight

It was a gorgeous day! The sky will stay clear tonight, and it will be chilly in the morning. Temperatures will drop into the upper 40s by the sunrise. Thursday afternoon will be beautiful and cool with highs in the mid 60s.

Friday morning will be one of the coldest mornings this week with lows in the upper 30s and low 40s. We’ll see more sunshine on Friday with highs in the low to mid 60s. Saturday will be warmer with highs in the upper 60s.

A weak front will give us the chance for a few hit or miss showers on Sunday. It’s going to remain mild with highs in the upper 60s. A few more showers can’t ruled out on Monday. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60s.

