WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall

Chilly and clear tonight

WLOX FIRST ALERT WEATHER LOGO
WLOX FIRST ALERT WEATHER LOGO(WLOX)
By Taylor Graham
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 5:48 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

It was a gorgeous day! The sky will stay clear tonight, and it will be chilly in the morning. Temperatures will drop into the upper 40s by the sunrise. Thursday afternoon will be beautiful and cool with highs in the mid 60s.

Friday morning will be one of the coldest mornings this week with lows in the upper 30s and low 40s. We’ll see more sunshine on Friday with highs in the low to mid 60s. Saturday will be warmer with highs in the upper 60s.

A weak front will give us the chance for a few hit or miss showers on Sunday. It’s going to remain mild with highs in the upper 60s. A few more showers can’t ruled out on Monday. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60s.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Images of the helicopter pad and debris recovered by the U.S. Coast Guard.
Helicopter, remains of four men now on shore 5 days after oil rig crash
David's wife Lacy Scarborough is waiting on updates about the recovery mission.
Wife of helicopter crash victim relieved after bodies recovered
Pass Christian native and host of Good Morning America Robin Roberts will receive the Lifetime...
Robin Roberts said she intends to marry longtime partner in 2023
Mississippi representative’s missing daughter found safe in Florida, according to police
Mississippi representative’s missing daughter found safe in Florida, according to police
FILE - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin looks on during the second half of an NFL football...
Bills’ Hamlin in critical condition after collapse on field

Latest News

WLOX FIRST ALERT WEATHER LOGO
Gorgeous days ahead
Gorgeous today
Carrie's Midday First Alert Forecast
WLOX FIRST ALERT WEATHER LOGO
Wednesday’s Forecast
Despite last night's downpours, we're heading for a nice dry stretch of days. Click and watch...
Wesley's Wednesday First Alert Weather Forecast