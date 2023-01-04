WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall

$4 million lottery ticket sold in Mississippi; largest in state history

(Godofredo A. Vásquez | AP)
By WLBT Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 10:10 AM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A $4 million lottery ticket has been sold in Mississippi - the largest in Mississippi Lottery history.

According to the Mississippi Lottery, the Mega Millions ticket was sold in Byram.

The $1 million prize skyrocketed to $4 million when the player plunked down an extra $1 for the Megaplier option in the Tuesday night drawing.

“We are thrilled to see such a big win in Mississippi,” said MLC President Jeff Hewitt. “Last week we had a $1 million Mega Millions winner from Moss Point. The winner from the drawing last night is the largest amount won since the Mississippi Lottery began in November of 2019.”

The lottery retailer who sold the winning ticket is eligible to receive $5,000, Hewitt said.

The winner is advised to sign the back of their ticket and keep it in a secure location.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Images of the helicopter pad and debris recovered by the U.S. Coast Guard.
Helicopter, remains of four men now on shore 5 days after oil rig crash
David's wife Lacy Scarborough is waiting on updates about the recovery mission.
Wife of helicopter crash victim relieved after bodies recovered
Pass Christian native and host of Good Morning America Robin Roberts will receive the Lifetime...
Robin Roberts said she intends to marry longtime partner in 2023
Mississippi representative’s daughter missing, promises to move ‘heaven and earth’ to find her
Mississippi representative’s daughter missing, promises to move ‘heaven and earth’ to find her
FILE - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin looks on during the second half of an NFL football...
Bills’ Hamlin in critical condition after collapse on field

Latest News

Former NFL player Marcus Hinton and other current and former NFL players just hope Damar Hamlin...
‘Never seen anything happen like that:’ Former NFL player reacts to Damar Hamlin incident
Mississippi representative’s daughter missing, promises to move ‘heaven and earth’ to find her
Mississippi representative’s daughter missing, promises to move ‘heaven and earth’ to find her
Gorgeous today
Carrie's Midday First Alert Forecast
The 2023 Carnival Season is underway and South Mississippi is ready to let the good times roll!
LIST: 2023 Mardi Gras Parade Schedule