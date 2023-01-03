UPDATE: One crossing remains closed following train derailment in Pascagoula

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - The Pascagoula Street railroad crossing will be closed temporarily while repair work is underway on a train that derailed Tuesday afternoon.

No one was injured during the derailment, and officials said there was never any danger to the public. But it did close the crossings at two busy roads: Market Street and Hospital Street. Both of those crossings have since reopened to traffic.

CSX expects the repair work to take a couple of hours.

