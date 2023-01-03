WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall

UPDATE: One crossing remains closed following train derailment in Pascagoula

The Pascagoula Street railroad crossing will be closed temporarily while repair work is...
The Pascagoula Street railroad crossing will be closed temporarily while repair work is underway on a train that derailed Tuesday afternoon.(Pixabay)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 2:12 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - The Pascagoula Street railroad crossing will be closed temporarily while repair work is underway on a train that derailed Tuesday afternoon.

No one was injured during the derailment, and officials said there was never any danger to the public. But it did close the crossings at two busy roads: Market Street and Hospital Street. Both of those crossings have since reopened to traffic.

CSX expects the repair work to take a couple of hours.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Images of the helicopter pad and debris recovered by the U.S. Coast Guard.
Helicopter, remains of four men now on shore 5 days after oil rig crash
FILE - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin looks on during the second half of an NFL football...
Bills’ Hamlin in critical condition after collapse on field
“It’s a waiting game,” said Lacy Scarborough
Offshore crew still missing, wife still searching for answers
A man allegedly killed Dollar Tree employee with a machete inside an Upper Sandusky, Ohio,...
Dollar store worker killed with machete, police say
The National Transportation Safety Board confirmed that an American Airlines plane was parked...
Airline employee dead after being ‘ingested into engine,’ authorities say

Latest News

I-10 at MS Welcome Center camera, 3:01 p.m.
TRAFFIC ALERT: I-10 E past Franklin Creek Rd EX 75
Crews will shut down the westbound lanes of East Pass Road, between Bridge Street and Monet...
TONIGHT: Part of East Pass Rd., near Cowan, closed for work
Exits 46B and 46C are currently closed. 46A remains open.
TRAFFIC UPDATE: I-10 crash in D’Iberville CLEAR after closing exits
The crash happened north of the I-110 bridge near Bay Shore Drive and Rodriguez Street in the...
TRAFFIC UPDATE: Congestion cleared on I-110 after crash