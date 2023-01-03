Tuesday’s Forecast

Fog is possible this morning. Rain showers and thunderstorms will likely occur across South Mississippi at some point between now and Wednesday morning. It would be nice to be able to tell exactly when it’ll turn rainy and stormy. But, our modeling information is showing too many different scenarios. So, even though usually we’re able to provide you with a reasonable timeframe of when the rainiest and stormiest weather will occur, that is just not possible with the current setup. Possible hazards with any thunderstorms in or near South MS between now and tomorrow morning include tornadoes (some strong), 1″+ hail, and 60mph+ gusts. Be sure to have a way to receive weather alerts over the next 24 hours in case we see any tornado warnings or severe thunderstorm warnings. The cold front arrives tomorrow morning around sunrise and that will finally bring our potential for wet weather to an end. Drier weather moves in Wednesday. And cooler weather moves in Thursday. Should be nice and beautiful this weekend with temperatures closer to normal for this time of year.

