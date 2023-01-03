WLOX Careers
Train derailment in Pascagoula closes two crossings; No one injured

As of 2 p.m. Tuesday, the railroad tracks at Market Street and Hospital Street were closed to...
As of 2 p.m. Tuesday, the railroad tracks at Market Street and Hospital Street were closed to traffic. Police say the crossings at Pascagoula Street, Magnolia Street, and 14th Street are still passable.(Pixabay)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 2:12 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - A train derailment is impacting traffic on two busy Pascagoula roads Tuesday afternoon.

As of 2 p.m., the railroad tracks at Market Street and Hospital Street were closed to traffic. Police say the crossings at Pascagoula Street, Magnolia Street, and 14th Street are still passable.

CSX is in the process of getting the train back on the tracks, but it’s expected to take a couple of hours. Luckily, there were no injuries reported, and officials say there’s no danger to the public from the derailment.

